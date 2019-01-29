CREVE COEUR, Mo (KMOV.com) -- According to Ameren, over one thousand customers are without power in St. Louis County near Creve Coeur and Maryland Heights after a power line started arcing.
As of 5:30 p.m., Ameren's website estimated 1,189 customers were without power along Olive Boulevard just west of I-270.
There is no word yet on what caused the outage.
Temperatures are expected to be below zero overnight tonight with wind chills below negative-20 in parts of the viewing area.
This is a developing story. News Four will continue to update this story as more information is made available.
