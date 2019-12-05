COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two men from North Carolina were arrested when officers stopped them in mid-Missouri and found 22,200 THC vape cartridges in their car, Missouri Highway Patrol said.
Robert Cutler, 67, and Benjamin Cutler, 23, both of Mooresville, North Carolina are charged with a felony delivery of a controlled substance.
Wednesday night, the two were stopped on I-70 in Cooper County by Missouri Highway Patrol Troopers. Officer said a K9 named Rony sniffed around and found 22,200 THC vape cartridges with 85-90 percent of THC value. What Rony found is believed to be worth about $1.1 million.
Both suspects are being held on bond.
