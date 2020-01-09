ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating after more than 30 RVs and campers were either stolen or broken into in the last two months at a storage lot.
The latest theft cost Courtney Nenninger and her husband the camper they’ve traveled with for almost two years.
Sunday, their 34-foot camper was stolen from Schott’s Storage off Highway P and Lorene Drive in St. Charles. They purchased it for $20,000 in May 2018.
“I was not happy to hear that, we’re already starting to plan trips for the summer and looking forward to taking our family out and now it’s kind of ripped from us, we can’t just go out and buy another camper,” Nenninger said.
News 4 learned the thieves cut the lock to get in. The owner said the one camera on-site didn’t capture the break-in.
St. Charles police confirmed another 12-foot trailer and ATV were also stolen from that same lot.
“It’s really concerning that somebody is out here getting people’s personal property, breaking in,” said Nenninger.
In late November, upwards of 30 campers were broken into at Bropfs Storage, just 15 minutes away, off Veterans Memorial Parkway. The owner confirmed drivers arrived to find smashed windows, cut locks and doors caved in. After our report, the owner installed barriers near the gate so thieves can’t drive in.
Right now, police said they are investigating leads but don’t have any suspects.
Nenninger said her family vacations planned for spring and summer on hold. She wants the thieves caught and hopes others learn from her experience.
“You expect the best out of people, so the fact that someone is willing to rip this from a family and not even think twice about it is what is so frustrating to me,” Nenninger said.
The owner of Schott’s Storage said he’s looking into adding more cameras in an effort to prevent future incidents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.