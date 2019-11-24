BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- After a visit from Senator Josh Hawley, there are new calls for a federal investigation into T.E.H. Realty. Tenants said the company has allowed them to live in filthy conditions for months.
The only employee left at Bridgeport Crossing Apartments told News 4 over 30 people don't have heat. Some tenants have even been without it for more than a month.
READ: Woman says she's living in sewage after problematic property owner refuses to make repairs
After Hawley’s visit, tenants said they're desperate for any help they can get.
Vannesilla Henderson and her daughter have now gone more than 40 days without heat.
“When you’re paying rent, your whole apartment is supposed to be filled with heat,” Henderson said. “You are actually cold and you have to try and figure out how you’re going to keep warm.
Henderson said her only option is to rely on the oven and space heaters to keep warm.
READ: Following News 4 reports: Senator Hawley calls for investigation into T.E.H. Realty
“If you come up from out of the covers you’re still cold, it's just not keeping you warm,” Henderson said.
But like many a frigid apartment is just the latest problem the two have dealt with in the last four years. Mold, bubbling walls and crumbling floors make this home almost unlivable.
Henderson said she was relieved to see Hawley call for a federal investigation into T.E.H. Realty.
“I’m so glad,” she said. “We don’t deserve this. You work hard for your money and you want a decent place to stay.”
The Senator toured several units Saturday including a sewage filled-basement to get a look for himself.
A local business based in St. Charles saw the footage and was distraught by the deplorable conditions. News 4 was there when Warrior Sewer and Drain came out Sunday morning to clear the sewage backup for free.
"Helping people out, especially this time of year, is a good thing to do."
Henderson said she's touched by the outpouring of support from the community but said she needs a long-term solution.
News 4 has called and emailed T.E.H. countless times. They are notorious for never returning our calls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.