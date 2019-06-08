ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Thousands of walkers and runners hit the streets Saturday morning during the Susan G. Komen “More Than Pink” walk to help find a cure.
The walk down Market Street started at 9:30 a.m.
The goal of the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation is to raise awareness about breast cancer and raise funds to find a cure.
For more information on the foundation and to donate, visit its website.
