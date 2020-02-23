ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Fans inside and outside of The Dome had a good time bashing Stan Kroenke Sunday with chants of "Kroenke sucks" ringing through the building.
The man who moved the Rams out of St. Louis never realized what great football fans we have in St. Louis as more than 29,000 of them packed the lower bowl of The Dome.
The fans came out decked in their best BattleHawk gear ready to bellow "Ka-Kaw." The players walked into the stadium paying homage to the Stanley Cup Champions by wearing Blues jerseys.
And the BattleHawks went right to work offensively on their first possession, Matt Jones broke loose and went 49 yards before being run out of bounds. Christian Michael punched the ball over the line for the first six points of the game.
No one in the XFL had returned a kickoff for a touchdown with the new kickoff format. The defensive team can't go after the return man until he makes the catch. The BattleHawks went with a reverse. Joe Powell took the ball all the way down the sideline for the score giving the BattleHawks a 12-3 lead.
The Hawks kept control of the game eventually pummeling the New York Guardians 29-9.
And the talk throughout the locker room after the game was about the passionate fan support, and the fact that St. Louis IS a football town.
