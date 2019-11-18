More than 2,100 exotic cars lead procession for Missouri boy who died of bone cancer

WASHINGTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The final wish of a 14-year-old boy from Washington was answered by people from all across the country.
Alec Ingram had been fighting osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer, since April 2015. He passed away last week.
Recently News 4's Steve Harris sat down with Alec who said his wish was to have sport cars lead the procession to his final resting place. News 4 has been following his journey since 2016.
And his wish came true Sunday.
"Alec was just a kid we met. All of us cancer families just kind of know each other and stick together," Dana Manley said. "Alec was into super cars and sports cars. So, we put out a flier on Facebook to get as many as we could."
Manley's organization, Sydney's Soldiers Always, is named after her daughter who died from cancer. The organization said 2,157 cars participated in the procession along with 140 motorcycles. All cars will be led by a Camaro limo.
Those gathered held a 30 second rev of the engines in Alec's honor. And almost every car enthusiast who lined the Six Flags parking lot had never met Alec.
"Never meeting him, I feel like I've already met him here," said Marsha Stewart with a yellow Jeep. "It's phenomenal to see all these cars coming in here."
"Every state, including Alaska and Hawaii, will be coming out for this. Canada. People coming down from absolutely everywhere," said Ryan DeClue with Misfit Toys Car Club.
Bryan Walker traveled nearly 100 miles from Fort Leonard Wood to join the procession.
"This shows the humanity in people," Walker said. "I'm happy to be here. If the family is watching, we appreciate everything. Thank you for this opportunity to come out and do this for your son."
