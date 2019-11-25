JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The firearms portion of deer season in Missouri ends on November 26th. If this year turns out to be similar to last year, more than 200,000 deer will have been harvested during the 12-day season.

"Most hunters, by the vast majority, do follow the rules," said Dan Zarlenga with the Missouri Conservation Department.

But not all hunters abide by the laws on hunting in Missouri. The most common violation was hunting deer without a permit, which carries a total cost for the fine and court costs of $289. So far, 252 citations were issued for that offense.

According to Zarlenga, the more serious offenses including hunting from the road and using a spotlight to cause a deer to stand still. It’s a practice known as “spotlighting.”

A potentially dangerous violation is hunting on private property without the owner’s permission.

“The landowner could be on that property unaware of a hunter on the property and not taking measures to make themselves visible. Or be out of the way of the firearm." said Zarlenga.

The Missouri Conservation Department encourages hunters to report those who break the rules.

To report poachers, call 1-800-392-111. You can remain anonymous, but if you give your name you could be eligible for a reward from $50-$1,000.