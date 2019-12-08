ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Local veterans received a special holiday gift Sunday as more than 300 Christmas trees were given out to veterans and their families.
Organized by the Kaufman Fund, their Trees for Vets program gave out 325 trees.
One of those was Debbie Loehr whose son and daughter are in the Air Force. Both are stationed out of state, and her son is actually out of the country.
“You miss them so much around Christmas time,” Loehr said, adding that this tree will serve as a way to bring them together. “You’re connected. Your hearts connected with the ones that are not with you.”
Trees for Vets is in its fifth year.
“We use the word deserving because all veterans are deserving, and we want to thank them for their service,” Howard Berliner said.
You can learn more about the Kaufman Fund here.
