CREVE COEUR, Mo (KMOV.com) -- According to Ameren, more than 1,000 customers were without power in St. Louis County near Creve Coeur and Maryland Heights after a power line started arcing Tuesday evening.
As of 5:30 p.m., Ameren's website estimated 1,189 customers were without power along Olive Boulevard just west of I-270.
Most customers saw power restored by 7:30 p.m.
Temperatures are expected to be below zero overnight tonight with wind chills below negative-20 in parts of the viewing area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.