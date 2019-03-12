NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police say 14 suspects have been arrested in connection with drug and weapons raids in North City.
Police and FBI agents carried out the busts at homes on Cote Brilliante, Aldine and Vine Grove. The raids came as the result of a five-month investigation.
Officers seized nine weapons, PCP, fentanyl and crack cocaine. The raids occurred in an area known as Police Chief John Hayden’s rectangle, an area where police are targeting a reduction in crime.
All 14 suspects are facing federal charges.
