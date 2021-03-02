St. Louis Archdiocese calls J&J vaccine 'morally compromised,' urges Catholics to seek alternatives The St. Louis Archdiocese released a statement Tuesday encouraging followers to "examine the moral and eithical concerns" around the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, saying that Catholics should avoid that particular dose if alternatives are available.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As of the beginning of March, more than 50,000 Missourians are past-due for their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Missouri Hospital Association released a statement that 56,720 people in the state have not received their booster doses within the 21-day window recommended for the Pfizer vaccine or the 28-day window for the Moderna vaccine.

"This accounts for roughly 6.5% of all individuals who have received any dose in Missouri. Due to high frequencies of ShowMeVax records missing race, it is difficult to evaluate completed booster rates along demographic lines," the release said. However, the report states that there is a direct link between high poverty levels and those overdue for their second vaccine shot.

As Missouri gets set to roll out the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine Wednesday, the hospital association is optimistic that not having to return for a second dose will improve vaccination rates in low-income areas.

"This signals the potential for the single-dose J & J vaccines to be an effective strategy in fully protecting socially vulnerable populations," the release said. "Additionally, while the distribution of vaccines to date has been driven by phase-eligible individuals and not the total population, a pattern is emerging that suggests an inverse relationship between poverty and the percent of total doses received to date across Missouri’s communities. The continued monitoring of this disparity will be critical as the state aims to increase vaccine acceptance in underserved communities."

Data on how many residents in the St. Louis region are overdue for the second booster shot was unavailable Tuesday, but health officials contacted by News 4 said they work to schedule a second appointment when a patient gets their first dose. Reasons why a patient may miss their second appointment vary, but the 21-day and 28-day windows are not absolutely binding. According to the CDC:

"The second dose should be administered as close to the recommended interval as possible. However, if it is not feasible to adhere to the recommended interval and a delay in vaccination is unavoidable, the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines may be administered up to 6 weeks (42 days) after the first dose."