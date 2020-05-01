MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Cases of the novel coronavirus remain on the rise at nursing homes around the country and the virus has infected 355 residents and claimed 41 lives at nursing homes in Illinois counties in News 4's viewing area.
The 41 people who have died make up half of the deaths in the 15 counties News 4 reaches.
As of Friday, St. Clair County carries the most number of cases at 113 while Madison County has witnessed the most deaths at 16.
The novel coronavirus is especially dangerous for the elderly with weakened immune systems. The New York Times reports about a fifth of virus deaths in the United States are connected to nursing facilities.
Illinois' total cases reached 56,055 on Friday and 2,467 people have died from the virus statewide. In News 4's viewing area, 1,326 people have been infected and 83 people have died.
Here's a break down of cCOVID-19 cases and deaths by county in Illinois according to the Department of Public Health:
St. Clair County has a total of 132 cases and 11 deaths.
- Four Fountains: 49 cases and four deaths.
- Memorial Care Center: 43 cases and five deaths.
- BRIA of Belleville: 20 cases and one death.
- Lebanon Care Center: Nine cases and one death.
- BRIA of Cahokia: Five cases and no deaths.
- St. Pauls: Four cases and no deaths.
- Colonnade: Two cases and no deaths.
Madison County has a total of 110 cases and 16 deaths.
- Edwardsville Care Center: 90 cases and 15 deaths.
- Eden Village Care Center: 20 cases and one death.
Clinton County has a total of 63 cases and four deaths.
- Carlyle Healthcare Center: 63 cases and four deaths.
Monroe County has a total of 37 cases and 10 deaths.
- Garden Place Independent & Assisted Living: 34 cases and 10 deaths.
- Oak Hill: Three cases and no deaths.
Macoupin County has a total of seven cases and no deaths.
- Heritage Health: Seven cases and no deaths.
Randolph County has a total of four cases and no deaths.
- Cedarhurst of Sparta: Two cases and no deaths.
- Coulterville Rehabilitation & Health Care Center: Two cases and no deaths.
Montgomery County has a total of two deaths and no deaths.
- Montgomery Nursing and Rehab Center: Two cases and no deaths.
