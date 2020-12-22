(KMOV.com) - More than 23,000 healthcare workers and nursing home residents have been vaccinated in Missouri so far, health officials say.
It comes about a week and a half since Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine began shipping worldwide. Tuesday, hundreds of SSM employees, such as those at SLU Hospital and Cardinal Glennon, received their first round of the shot.
More than 450,000 Missourians are included in the first wave of vaccinations, which is expected to take several weeks to complete.
Right now, SSM says all of its vaccines are coming from Pfizer, and it expects to vaccinate most of its healthcare workers over the next week.
The FDA approved the Moderna vaccine last week. BJC says it it expects the Moderna vaccine to arrive at its Illinois facilities next week, and the hospital system will use the vaccine from both Pfizer and Moderna in Illinois.
Mercy says it has not received word on when it will be receiving the Moderna vaccine.
