More than 2,000 people in St. Louis to participate in one of the nation's largest blood drives

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Local radio station KSHE 95, kicked off one of the nation's largest blood drives set to take place this Friday and Saturday.
The winter blood drive will be spread across seven locations in the St. Louis region. Over 2,000 donations are to be expected to come, right in time for the region's blood supply.
Donations are needed this time of year to make sure the blood supply is sufficient to meet patient needs during the holiday season. A successful KSHE Winter Blood Drive will help with the average projected donations per week.
In exchange of giving blood, you can get a limited-edition KSHE Winter Blood Drive T-shirt and automatic entry into a drawing for a pair of tickets to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra concert.
To schedule an appointment for donation, call (800) 747-5401 or click here.
