ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An advertising technology company plans to bring high-paying jobs to St. Louis.
Avocado began in 2017 as a startup with just seven employees. They are a real-time television ad insights platform. The company now plans to add more than 100 jobs in St. Louis.
“Our passion for revitalizing the economy in St. Louis naturally attracted us to the urban core,“ said Brian Handrigan, Co-Founder and CEO of Advocado. “At the same time, our collaboration with Greater St. Louis, Inc. helped us see how the city could function as a launchpad for our growing business—not only have we been able to escape the restrictions of a coastal tech hub, expand on a massive scale and develop our product, but we’ve also been able to thrive here knowing we’re a positive force combatting workforce displacement in the area.”
The jobs will fill roles in data science, customer success, sales, marketing and engineering. The average annual wage will be more than $81,000.
