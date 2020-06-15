ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- In St. Louis, organizations are investing hundreds of thousands of dollars into the push for racial equality.
Deaconess Foundation, Forward Through Ferguson, and Missouri Foundation for Health have collaborated to establish the St. Louis Regional Racial Healing Fund.
They say the goal is to heal community trauma and change the conditions that reinforce systemic racism.
"This will be a fund where the community makes the decisions, community determines where the investments go, and we as philanthropists, as institutional leaders in the social sector, will follow what residents, organizers, artists, healers say because they are the ones closest to reality, closest to inequities, closet to the traumas," said Rev. Dr. Starsky Wilson.
So far, $1.4 million has already been committed to the fund out of the $2 million goal.
