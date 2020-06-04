BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Nearly 1,000 people gathered in front of the Target at Brentwood Promenade Thursday in a demonstration against police brutality as the ongoing protests following George Floyd's death continue.
As the crowd gathered peacefully for the 6 p.m. protest, a truck reportedly pushed into the crowd. Several people surrounded the truck and the driver reportedly flashed a handgun and drove away, firing a shot in the air.
Despite the early tension, the crowd was calm and held signs calling to support Black Lives Matter and joining in chants together.
The crowd, which steadily grew, began marching down Eager headed west around 6:45, before turning onto Hanley. Traffic was blocked for about 10 minutes at the intersection before the crowd marched south to the Walmart parking lot, where they knelt in silence for more than eight minutes in honor of Floyd.
“Having to live in the same fear constantly every single day and realizing that could have been my brother, my cousin, my friend at any given moment. I just feel like it constantly goes unnoticed and it’s time for a change and the world sees that," said Tayon Moody, who was among the protesters.
They then walked back to Hanley and toward Highway 40, before turning onto an outer road and walking back to Brentwood Boulevard. Protesters stood in the intersection, blocking traffic and chanting as police blocked the on ramp to the highway.
Thursday's protest was Sarah Gruper's fourth this week.
“I want to be a shield. I have white privilege and I realize that and if I have to be a shield to police brutality I will be," said Gruper.
Around 9 p.m. the entire crowd turned on their phone flashlights, raising them skyward and cheering, before returning to the Target to end their march before the 10 p.m. Brentwood curfew.
The parking lot of the Brentwood Promenade cleared quickly after the demonstration although some people did stick around as police patrolled the shopping plaza as curfew approached.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.