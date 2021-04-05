How long will coronavirus vaccines protect people?

Doctors are worried that coronavirus may end up being like influenza, which requires a new vaccine every year both because the circulating strains mutate fast and because immunity from the vaccine wears off quickly.

FESTUS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – More than 1,000 spots are available for vaccine clinics in Festus later this week, Jefferson County health officials announced Monday.

The clinics will be held Tuesday and Wednesday, and the Moderna shot will be administered.

Anyone interested can sign up for an appointment for Tuesday's clinic by clicking here. To sign up for an appointment on Wednesday, click here.

