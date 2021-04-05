FESTUS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – More than 1,000 spots are available for vaccine clinics in Festus later this week, Jefferson County health officials announced Monday.
Here's where people in the St. Louis bi-state area can find coronavirus vaccine information:
The clinics will be held Tuesday and Wednesday, and the Moderna shot will be administered.
Anyone interested can sign up for an appointment for Tuesday’s clinic by clicking here. To sign up for an appointment on Wednesday, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.