ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- More than 1,000 people received their COVID-19 vaccine shot in St. Clair County on Saturday.
The first mass vaccination site in St. Clair County will open on Monday, health officials announced Friday afternoon.
The drive-thru event at the Belle Clair Fairgrounds was only for people with a set appointment. The county started vaccinating residents aged 65 and older on Friday.
To sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in St. Clair County, click here, or call 618-825-4447. The line is open Monday - Friday 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Here's where people in the St. Louis bi-state area can find coronavirus vaccine information:
