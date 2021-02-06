The drive-thru event at the Belle Clair Fairgrounds was only for people with a set appointment. The county started vaccinating residents aged 65 and older on Friday.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- More than 1,000 people received their COVID-19 vaccine shot in St. Clair County on Saturday.

The drive-thru event at the Belle Clair Fairgrounds was only for people with a set appointment. The county started vaccinating residents aged 65 and older on Friday. 

To sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in St. Clair County, click here, or call 618-825-4447. The line is open Monday - Friday 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

