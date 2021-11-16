CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Nearly 1,200 friends, family members, classmates, first responders and community members came out Tuesday to support the families of three West County teens who died in an accident Sunday.

Families, friends continue to grieve following death of 3 teens in West County crash Gayla Sajben describes her youngest daughter, Rhegan as a beautiful, shy teen who had so much life ahead of her.

All of them gathered outside Marquette High School where family and friends spoke about each of the teens, thanking the hundreds of people there for their ongoing support.

Around 4:00 a.m. Sunday, five teens were driving on Kiefer Creek Road swerved and hit a tree. Three of the five teens died, two are still in serious condition. Tuesday, the community mourned and celebrated Jake Keifer, Cole Anello and Rhegan Sajben.

"They were kind and they were compassionate, they were funny," Sydney Wright said.

Wright was friends with all three teens. She said it's been extremely difficult for her and her other friends to cope with the tremendous loss. Wright said the vigil is an amazing way to honor them.

"It's incredible to see this many people in one spot," Will Bratton said as he talked to the hundreds of people at Marquette High School Tuesday night.

Friends embraced, lit candles and stood in support for Jake Keifer, Cole Anello and Rhegan Sajben.

"I just wanted to quickly reiterate how important it is to tell those close to you how much you love them," Bratton said.

That love was felt by every single person at Marquette High Tuesday night.

"Everyone coming together in the community has, from this tragedy, has been a good thing that's come out of it that the community is pulling together. People of different friend groups are coming together, texting each other," Wright said.

'Hallelujah' played at the end of the vigil as hundreds of candles and flashlights waved in the air.