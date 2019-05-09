BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – More testing must be done to the West Lake Landfill in Bridgeton, the EPA announced.
The testing will delay the design phase for planning on how to remove the majority of the site’s radioactivity, before shipping it to an out-of-state storage facility.
The EPA says that process will now likely take up to three years.
Radioactive waste from World War Two projects was dumped at the site.
