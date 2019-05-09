BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – More testing must be done to the West Lake Landfill in Bridgeton, the EPA announced.

West Lake Landfill targeted for immediate action by EPA

West Lake Landfill (Credit: KMOV)

The testing will delay the design phase for planning on how to remove the majority of the site’s radioactivity, before shipping it to an out-of-state storage facility.

The EPA says that process will now likely take up to three years.

Radioactive waste from World War Two projects was dumped at the site.

