Morning Drive: 60. Early morning rain in our Illinois counties will end. Skies becoming partly cloudy. Breezy and mild. Wind: S 10-15 mph.
Wednesday: 87. Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. Wind: S 10-15 mph.
Tonight: 68. Becoming cloudy and mild. A chance of showers and storms in the northwest part of the viewing area. There is a low risk for a few severe storms. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: 86. Scattered storms in the northern and western parts of the viewing area, including the metro St. Louis area. There is a low risk of severe storms. A few spotty showers or storms are possible across the area in the afternoon. Wind SW 10 mph.
