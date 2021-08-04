ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- More St. Louis County school districts are moving forward with plans to start the school year with mask mandates for students and staff, regardless of vaccination status.

Parkway, Rockwood, Affton and Maplewood-Richmond Heights school districts are the latest schools to make the announcement. Masks will be required this fall while students are indoors.

These districts cite CDC guidance on mask wearing, rising COVID-19 case within St. Louis County, and the need for ongoing mitigation strategies as reasons leading to their policy.

A detailed explanation from each district are below:

Parkway School District

Masks will be required inside all Parkway schools and buildings until further notice.

Masks will be optional outdoors for all students and staff, including recess.

Masks are required on all forms of public transportation including school buses.

Rockwood School District

Masks will be required inside all Rockwood schools and buildings for students, staff and visitors until further notice.

Masks will be optional outdoors for all students and staff.

Masks are required on all forms of public transportation across the country, including school buses.

Affton School District

Masks are required indoors by all staff, students, and visitors regardless of vaccination status.

Masks are optional outdoors for all staff, students, and visitors.

Masks are required by all individuals regardless of vaccination status when riding the bus.

Masks will be provided for all staff and students.

Maplewood-Richmond Heights School District

To protect the health of students and staff, Maplewood Richmond Heights will maintain the following layered mitigation measures:

● Use of face coverings (regardless of vaccination status);

● Social distancing of at least 3 feet;

● Use of plexiglass;

● Use of daily health screenings;

● Practice frequent hand washing and provide access to hand sanitizer;

● Practice routine cleaning and disinfection; and

● Prohibit visitation of nonessential visitors.

The new measures comes just as districts across the Mississippi will now be required to have masks worn in schools as part of Illinois’ new mask mandate for grades pre-K through 12.

Pritzker announces Illinois mask mandate in Pre-K-12 schools Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced new mitigations to stop the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

Parents spoke with News 4 just as school districts in St. Louis County were finalizing their announcements today.

Parkway School District has been a contentious debate between families wanting schools to maintain a mask wearing policy and parents wanting choice for their students.

“I don’t want my 8-year-old to worry when he has a cough that it will be something more serious,” said Ashley Jamison, a Parkway parent of three.

Jamison supports the district’s decision to keep a mask mandate in place this fall for students, citing her concerns about the Delta variant as one of her children has yet to be vaccinated.”

“It’s a big concern. It’s a waiting game,” she said.

St. Louis County Public Health officials said today one in five COVID-19 cases in the county are coming from children under the age of 19. The new delta variant also appears to be just as transmissible in children as adults.

"I know it’s different, I know it’s not normal ,but nothing about this is normal. Kids shouldn't have to go through this but nothing about this is normal,” said Jennifer Thomasen, a parent at Rockwood School District.

For parents like Joanna Fiehler, who have been pushing for Parkway School District to remain mask optional this fall, the decision comes as a disappointment for children like hers.

"I’m hard of hearing and the masks make everything more muffled and harder to understand people, and it would be very difficult to go back having to wear a mask,” said Ashley West, a Parkway West student.

"As a parent, I would continue to advocate for my daughter and Parkway students to get the parents to make that decision for whatever reason we choose” said Fiehler. “One of my reasons is my daughter is hard of hearing and she's vaccinated and I think it's the parent's choice to decide the health of our kids."