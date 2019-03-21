ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – More GPS trackers have been ordered for St. Louis City police.
240 computers with GPS trackers have been ordered for police cars. In January, News 4 learned that only 40 cruisers had such capabilities.
The issue was highlighted when Officer Nathaniel Hendren allegedly shot and killed fellow officer Kaitlyn Alix.
Hendren was on-duty but out of his assigned district. Investigators say the two were playing Russian roulette.
With the new trackers, supervisors will be able to verify officers’ location instantly.
