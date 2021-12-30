ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- More St. Louis City neighborhoods have joined an annual campaign to reduce gunfire on New Year's Eve throughout the city.

The Shaw Neighborhood Ownership Model expanded its annual campaign Curb NYE Gunfire to include four nearby neighborhoods: Tower Grove East, Botanical Heights, Forest Park Southeast and Tower Grove Heights.

Residents in the Shaw Neighborhood started the campaign in 2018. Residents pass out door hangers to home and apartment buildings to discourage gunfire and to encourage residents to call police if they see or hear gunfire.

"Curbing New Year's Eve gunfire, there isn't one strategy to do it," Forest Park Southeast Neighborhood Association President Dan Doelling said. "The amount of gunfire has gone down a little bit. You still hear shots and bangs across the city that echo. I would love to continue the momentum of expanding the campaign. So, we can work together as a city from a grassroots level to really start curbing a lot of the gunfire that happens on New Year's Eve."

In a press release, the Forest Park Southeast Neighborhood refers to a midnight shooting on New Year's Day in the Shaw Neighborhood in 2018. Gunfire pierced several windows.

A woman who lives in that neighborhood told News 4 she remembers the night.

"It's not surprising," she said. "I've been living here a little over five years. Over the last couple years, specifically, last year, it was a lot. I just stay inside. Try not to be by windows."

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says more officers will be on the streets to patrol. Police data show calls for shots fired across the city on New Year's Eve going into New Year's Day was below 400 in 2018.

Over the last two years, those numbers hit more than 540 calls.