CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Around 100 people showed up to Tuesday night's St. Louis County Council meeting to discuss a mask mandate that has been the center of controversy.

The council doubled the time allotted for public comment because 47 people signed up to speak. Many said they are against such a mandate and others said they are against a vaccine mandate.

Last week, the council voted to overturn a mandate issued by St. Louis County Executive Sam Page. The mandate was been put on hold by a St. Louis County Circuit Court judge, who granted a temporary restraining order after a lawsuit was filed by Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Another hearing is set for the mandate on August 17.

St. Louis County Councilwoman Lisa Clancy told News 4 she planned to introduce an ordinance for a mask mandate Tuesday night. However, she said she will introduce the proposal next week.