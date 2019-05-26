COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- IDOT says it is closing more roads due to flooding Sunday including northbound US 67 at IL 100 and the left lane of SB US 67 in Alton.
IDOT also expects SB US 67 at IL 100 to be completely closed in Alton in the next 48 hours.
READ: Voluntary evacuation order issued for West Alton due to river crest projections
These other roads continue to be closed:
IL 100 from US 67 in Alton to IL 16 in Jersey County
IL 3 Truck By-Pass (Water Street) in Chester
IL 155 outside of Prairie du Rocher, Brussels Ferry
SB US 67 in West Alton, Missouri (two-way traffic is established on the NB Lanes)
Kaskaskia Street in Chester
IL 100 in Calhoun County just North of the Joe Page Bridge to Pearl, Ill.
IL 96 from County Highway 2 to Crooked Creek Hollow Road near Mozier Calhoun County (IL 96 from Crooked Creek Hollow Road north to Pike County Line is open to local traffic)
IL 3 at Mary’s River to the Jackson County line in Randolph County
This story will be updated as roads continue to close due to flooding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.