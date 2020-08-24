ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- New restrictions on gatherings, bars and restaurants in the Metro East have been in effect for almost a week due to the COVID-19 positivity rate in the area.
Illinois officials are now saying that further restrictions may go into place if the metrics do not improve by September 2.
The current restrictions include:
- All bars and restaurants must close no later than 11 p.m.
- No ordering, seating or congregating at the bar or at restaurants while waiting for a table.
- Tables at bars and restaurants should be six feet apart.
- Reservations required at restaurants.
- No party buses.
- All reception halls close.
- All casinos must close no later than 11 p.m. and be limited to 25 percent capacity.
- A limit to 25 guests at meetings, social events and gatherings or 25 percent of room capacity.
A full list of restrictions can be found here.
Governor Pritzker spoke on the restrictions on August 17 as he met with leaders in the Metro East. Pritzker reminded Illinoisians that he won't hesitate to tighten restrictions in communities who see an increase in cases.
"I won't hesitate to tighten restrictions to protect our communities. I've said that all along your health and safety is my paramount concern. For three days in a row, the entire Metro East region as exceeded, an 8% average positivity rate, a trigger for new stricter mitigations based upon the resurgence plan that was announced back in July," Pritzker said when the restrictions were first announced.
The mitigation measures apply to St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, Washington, Clinton and Bond counties.
The restrictions are in effect because the Metro East averaged a COVID-19 positivity rate of at at least 8 percent for three consecutive days, August 14-16, state officials say.
St. Clair County Chairmen Mark Kern told News 4 that state officials considered putting more restrictions in place that would have gone into effect on Wednesday.
