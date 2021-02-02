JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Missouri's unemployment overpayment continues to be a big focus for News 4 Investigators as the head of the state's unemployment programs been called to the carpet.

Lawmakers questioned her about a story News 4 broke about tens of thousands of Missourians being told to pay back benefits they got because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a problem that is bigger than first thought.

State lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are now expressing concern about why Missouri mistakenly gave out millions upon millions of tax dollars. Especially, because they say regular people, many seriously struggling during the pandemic, are being told to pay back unemployment benefits or the money will be taken from them.

At a hearing in Jefferson City Tuesday, lawmakers asked the head of the Department of Labor to explain what's become a major problem across the entire state. In December, News 4 Investigates reported that at least 11,300 people had been mistakenly overpaid federal unemployment funds, to the tune of more than $44 million.

Despite the fact the state has previously said they couldn't provide more data, Tuesday, News 4 learned that the actual number of people impacted is 46,000, with $150 million mistakenly paid. Department of Labor officials have refused to agree to an interview with News 4, but during Tuesday's hearing, the director stood firm about recouping the money, even in cases of non-fraud or pure mistakes.

"At the end of the day, we take the responsibility that we are entrusted with taxpayer dollars. To pay out a benefit for which people have to fulfill a particular criteria," Missouri Department of Labor Director Ann Hui said.

"It was the state's error, its not the individual, they weren't doing it out of fraud or trying to defraud the government, they legit needed the money," said State Rep. Jared Taylor, R-Springfield.

Taylor says he has heard from many people fearful of how they would ever pay the money back. He and other lawmakers now looking to waive people's debts to the state.

"Its our responsibility to hold government accountable, no matter who is in office, we expect our government to work for us and we deserve to know how to address this issue so it doesn't happen again," Taylor said.

Some other lawmakers are filing legislation to fix the problem. The Labor Director claims overpayments like this are just a normal and very small part of the overall process, even when there is not a pandemic taking place, but the volume is just so much bigger because of the coronavirus crisis.