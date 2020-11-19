ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Parkway School Board voted unanimously Wednesday night to switch to in-home virtual learning for two months for students at the middle school and high school levels. Elementary schools will continue with the current hybrid schedule.
"I think it's safer for all of our kids and we prefer, actually, being at home," said Lisa Kabir, the parent of a student at Southwest Middle School.
The district said the driving factors for the decision include a high number of students and staff who are out of school because they tested positive or are quarantining because of possible exposure to the virus. At the meeting, the board was told the district is struggling to get enough substitute teachers. And that more parents may be apprehensive about sending their children to school because the attendance rate is down 20-25%.
"This is a crisis hitting the whole region," said Parkway School District superintendent Dr. Keith Marty.
News 4 has learned the Jennings School District decided to send students home and do virtual learning till January 4. According to superintendent Dr. Art McCoy, the district has had no student-to-student infections and only 15 staff members have tested positive. But he said 75% of students had been attending 5-days a week at the start of school year, but attendance has recently dipped to just 40%.
"That let us know 'Dr. McCoy it's time to recalibrate. It isn't safe.' And we listened and we learned and we led together," said McCoy.
News 4 checked with other districts and learned the Wentzville School District switched to virtual learning for middle school and high school students on Monday. The Fox C-6 district will switch to virtual learning for all students for a 2-week period starting Monday. And the St. Louis Public Schools decided to give students the entire Thanksgiving week off and then do all virtual learning for the following week.
The Hazelwood School District has been doing all at-home learning since the start of school in August. The Ferguson-Florissant School District switched to virtual learning in October. But the Rockwood School District, Lindbergh and Francois Howell School district said they have no plans to change to all virtual.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.