JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Following testing performed by the county's health department, the list of cities in Jefferson County with mosquitoes carrying the West Nile Virus.
According to the health department, adult mosquitoes from Crystal City, De Soto, Hematite, Imperial and Kimmswick tested positive for the virus, as well as surrounding areas. .
The department said their vector control and surveillance program has notified Crystal City officials and mosquito control for the De Soto has been scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.
Residents throughout the county are urged to take precautions where mosquitoes are active.
“Protection from mosquitoes and the diseases they carry can be as simple as using insect repellents that contain 20% - 50% DEET or Picaridin, wearing light colored clothes, and covering exposed skin,” the department advised in a press release. “In addition to personal protection, residents can protect their homes and property by remove standing water sources such as waste tires, cans, buckets, flower pot sills, or other containers that can hold water for mosquitoes to lay their eggs in.”
For water that cannot be drained or filtered, residents should use larvicides that can be purchased at most farm supply and hardware stores.
Anyone wanting additional information on mosquito control and prevention should contact the Jefferson County Health Department Vector Control and Surveillance Program at 636-797-3737, ext. 150.
