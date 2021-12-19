More in-person application sites announced for $500 checks in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Three more sites will be used to help eligible St. Louis City residents apply for $500 in direct cash assistance, city officials announced Sunday.

One day after holding the first event at St. Louis Community College's Forest Park campus, the city announced people can apply in person at the following locations:

The Wohl Center at 1515 N. Kingshighway: December 20-22 and 27 from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. January 4-January 15 from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Monday - Saturday, and evening hours of 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Assistance will also be offered at Congresswoman Cori Bush's Congress in Your Neighborhood service desks on December 22 at the Walnut Park Library from 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. and the Carpenter Library from 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

The requirements to apply for the $500 check are that you must be a city resident, earn at or below 80 percent of the area median income and must have also suffered loss of income due to COVID-19. When you apply, you'll need proof of residency. This includes a valid state ID or driver's license as well as something like a utility bill or bank statement. You'll also need proof of income.

City officials say the in-person sign-ups are for those who have limited internet access, seniors, and those with disabilities. Everyone else is encouraged to sign up online, which can be done by clicking here.