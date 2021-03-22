ILLINOIS (KMOV.com) -- On Monday, more essential workers became eligible to be vaccinated in Illinois who were not previously eligible under 1-B+ guidelines. The new groups to become eligible are government workers, higher education employees and news media.

"With the new protocols being opened up by the state of Illinois it will allow us to get everybody with the faculty and the staff at the college vaccinated," said Rob Luttrell, Director of Public Safety at Southwestern Illinois and a member of the school's COVID response team.

SWIC has 158 full-time and 600 part-time faculty. The community college offers some in-person classes, some hybrid and a selection of online classes.

Luttrell said the nature of some health sciences and technical education classes make it difficult to practice social distancing but getting faculty vaccinated will reduce the risk of the spread of COVID.

"Will help greatly," said Luttrell.

Next Monday, more groups become eligible to be vaccinated, including construction trade workers, religious leaders and those who work in the food and beverage industry.

Patricia Gonzales, manager of El Gordito Mexican restaurant in Belleville, said she's already vaccinated, but is excited that the entire staff will be able to be protected from the virus by getting vaccinated.

"I want to make sure that not only are my workers safe and I want to make sure all of my people who come in are safe as well," said Gonzales.

On April 12, everyone 16 years of age or older will be able to get vaccinated in Illinois. Supplies of vaccine are still in short supply but Governor J.B. Pritzker said last week that shipments of vaccine to the state are expected to reach one million a week in April.