ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Local businesses can have a little more hope as $284.6 billion is up for grabs to help the industry arguably hit the hardest by the coronavirus pandemic. The Small Business Administration is preparing to launch the "Restaurant Revitalization Fund," which caters specifically to businesses including bars, restaurants, breweries, food trucks, wineries, and bakeries.
The money will be given out on a first-come first-serve basis; however, small businesses that are at least 51% owned by one or more individuals who are women, veterans, or socially and economically disadvantaged, will be given priority.
Allison Carson, owner of AAA Fish House in the Delmar Loop will fall under that category of prioritized businesses. She opened her location on Delmar in January after her location in north St. Louis burned down in 2020 after 17 years in business.
"It's been a struggle. It's been a struggle for us to maintain especially just to be able to feed my families, to keep my employees with food and shelter," said Carson.
Maureen Brinkley, district director for SBA St Louis' district office, said the money given out so far from the CARES Act did not help restaurants as much as they hoped because many were forced to close due to COVID-19 restrictions. She hopes this latest round will help those businesses hit so hard get back on their feet.
"These will not be loans unlike our prior COVID-19 relief programs. We're not calling them grants, they are funds, funds that will not have to be paid back," said Brinkley.
To qualify, owners must prove at least 30% of revenue comes from food sales. "Even businesses that have been permanently closed if they can prove by the calculation we are providing they are still eligible," said Brinkley.
Carson already knows how she'll spend some of the money. "First and foremost I would take care of my employees, give all of them an incentive," Carson said. "Then I would go and I would redevelop some of the areas in here, put a little patio outside."
Unlike the PPP loans, businesses will not need to go through a bank and instead will go directly through the SBA. The SBA is not yet accepting applications and has not yet set a date on when it will start, though Brinkley said it should be any day.
Once the applications are received and approved, Brinkley hopes the SBA can get the money to the businesses within 14 days.
To learn more information about the funding and calculate how much money your business could receive, click here.
