EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – News 4 is learning more about what was inside the home where Illinois State Trooper Nick Hopkins was killed in August.
READ: Grand jury issues 10-count indictment against suspect in Trooper Hopkins' death
The trooper was part of a SWAT team that was that was serving a warrant at the home in East St. Louis. Police say an informant confirmed crack and marijuana were sold out of it.
Officers also found a small arsenal of weapons which included eight firearms, among them rifles and pistols. Police say some of the guns were previously stolen.
Christopher Grant, 45, is charged in Hopkins death and Al Stewart, Jr., 20, is charged with selling drugs and trying to hide guns in the home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.