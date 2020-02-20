ST. CLAIR COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The search is on for the driver who was involved in a fatal hit-and-run in the Metro East in early February.
A passing motorist called authorities around 12:50 a.m. on Feb. 4 about a possible body next to St. Clair Avenue just west of Route 157. When officers arrived in the area, they found a man dead.
Illinois State Police troopers later said the man, identified as 39-year-old Craig L. Boone, was hit by a vehicle and killed at the location. The vehicle that hit the Belleville man left the scene before authorities arrived.
Debris from the crash was sent to the Illinois State Police Department's Forensics Lab. Authorities said the lab concluded that the vehicle involved either a Pontiac G5 or a Chevrolet Cobalt that was red and manufactured between 2007 and 2010.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Trooper Tebbe at 618-315-7307.
