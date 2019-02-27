NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Brenda Starr says Springwood Apartment residents aren’t the only ones fighting for better housing.
“The primary issues that everyone complains about is bugs and mold,” said Starr.
News 4 recently reported that the City of Bel-Ridge has plans to shut down Springwood after learning its owner, T.E.H. Realty, is failing to properly maintain the complex.
“They’re more interested in money than repairs,” said Starr.
The company owns at least nine other properties across the St. Louis area.
Corey Garrett lives at the River Trails Apartments in North City and says he’s been dealing with rodents and flooding.
“It’s just not fair the way they treat people,” said Garrett.
Wednesday, a T.E.H. spokesperson sent News 4 a statement:
“T.E.H. has been working hard to make the requested improvements and has already finished the city's 10-day project list ahead of schedule. We have been reaching out to the City of Bel-Ridge to try to set up a time to speak to local authorities and get guidance regarding our long-term plans for improvements but thus far our requests have not resulted in a meeting. Many of the projects require local permit approval and we stand ready to work with the city to address all outstanding issues at Springwood in an orderly manner.
We have been working to make improvements at both Northwinds and Park Ridge, and have made significant progress. Unfortunately, the unusually cold winter has required us to put concrete work and other temperature-sensitive projects on hold at these facilities. As soon as the weather stabilizes, we will immediately work to finish all remaining projects.”
(0) comments
