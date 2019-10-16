O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Golf carts are no longer just for retirement communities in warm weather states, many cities are now allowing them on streets.
Missouri has laws covering golf carts but O’Fallon, Mo. is in the process of clarifying what is and is not allowed.
“We have state law that governs municipalities that don't have laws, that's what our laws currently are too, we just go with the state law,” said Tom Drabelle with the City of O’Fallon. “But recognizing these are getting bigger, becoming more popular, we just want to make sure our laws really define exactly what the laws are here in O'Fallon.”
O’Fallon officials are considering a bill which would require a valid driver’s license, insurance, a top speed not exceeding 20 MPH and that golf carts can only operate on streets where the speed limit is under 35 MPH.
Some golf carts that are considered “low speed” vehicles require a state inspection. Laura Thomasson with M & M golf carts says it is important to select a golf cart that matches what your city allows.
