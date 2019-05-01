FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two more people have been charged in a shooting incident at a Florissant Applebees.
Police said Dere Turner and Sebastian Knowles were charged with unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.
Izaiah T. Clark, 19, was previously charged.
The incident happened sometime close to 8:15 p.m. at the Applebee’s on Lindbergh, blocks from New Halls Ferry.
Police said they received a call for a disturbance at the restaurant. As officers were on their way, shots were fired on the parking lot.
A witness said teens were arguing outside the restaurant before shots rang out. He also said patrons inside the restaurant started running for cover with food everywhere.
Several cars were hit but nobody was injured.
Police said Clark admitted to being involved in a disturbance at the area Applebee's and confessed to shooting a gun in the direction of a group of people.
