Baseball commissioner warns he might end season if coronavirus isn't managed better, ESPN reports

A general view of Busch Stadium prior to the Opening Day game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 24, 2020 in St. Louis, Missouri. The Cardinals game has been postponed after positive coronavirus tests.

MILWAUKEE (KMOV.com) - More members of the Cardinals organization have tested positive for COVID-19, according to multiple reports.

The news comes a day after President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak confirmed that three players and one staff member had tested positive for the virus. Four others were tested, but the results were inconclusive.

The positive tests that were previously announced prompted the team's entire weekend series in Milwaukee to be postponed. The first game of the upcoming four game series against the Tigers set for Monday was postponed and is scheduled to be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, at least for now. 

Reports indicate the number of new positive tests will determine what the Cardinals do going forward. 

The organization later released the following statement:

The team is still awaiting additional results from recent COVID-19 testing, and based on the timing of those test results, we do not anticipate having any updates until tomorrow.

The team will remain in Milwaukee tonight as planned.

