MILWAUKEE (KMOV.com) - More members of the Cardinals organization have tested positive for COVID-19, according to multiple reports.
The latest round of coronavirus tests from the St. Louis Cardinals are, in the words of someone with the team, "not good." There are expected to be multiple new positives, sources tell ESPN. Cardinals took more tests this morning, and results of those should arrive by tonight.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 2, 2020
The exact number of positive tests is not yet known. The first to report considerable concern in latest round of tests: @JonHeyman. https://t.co/Cwnkux0Ei3— Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) August 2, 2020
The news comes a day after President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak confirmed that three players and one staff member had tested positive for the virus. Four others were tested, but the results were inconclusive.
The positive tests that were previously announced prompted the team's entire weekend series in Milwaukee to be postponed. The first game of the upcoming four game series against the Tigers set for Monday was postponed and is scheduled to be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, at least for now.
There were a number of inconclusive results among the Cardinals yesterday, as @dgoold said, and the team’s path forward will be determined by the number of confirmed and new positives. @JonHeyman and @ByRobertMurray were on today's results.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 2, 2020
Reports indicate the number of new positive tests will determine what the Cardinals do going forward.
The organization later released the following statement:
The team is still awaiting additional results from recent COVID-19 testing, and based on the timing of those test results, we do not anticipate having any updates until tomorrow.
The team will remain in Milwaukee tonight as planned.
