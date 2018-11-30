ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Teva Pharmaceuticals voluntarily started a recall of two blood pressure medications on Tuesday due to a manufacturing error.
According to an FDA press release, the ingredient Valsartan, manufactured in Mylan, India, was classified as a potential human carcinogen. The drug is found in many blood pressure combination drugs, including Amlodipine/Valsartan tablets and Amlodipine/Valsartan/Hydrochlorothiazide tablets, according to the FDA.
Patients taking the recalled drugs are advised by the FDA to continue taking their medication and to contact their pharmacist or physician for advice on alternative treatment.
Teva Pharmaceuticals said they will notifying its distributors and customers by certified mail and will arranging for return/reimbursement of returned recalled products, according to the company's statement. The pharmaceutical company tells distributors and retailers that have the recalled product they should immediately stop distribution and quarantine any quantities remaining in their control and return the recalled product.
To date, Teva has not received any reports of adverse events signaling a potential link or exposure to Valsartan, the pharmaceutical company said in a statement.
For more information, customers and patients should contact Teva at 888-838-2872 or email druginfo@tevapharm.com.
