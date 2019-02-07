SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOV.com) - For Dr. Arghavan Salles, the dream of being a surgeon is now conflicting with her dreams of being a mother.
“I always thought I would have kids, I always thought I would be married,” said Dr. Salles, a bariatric surgeon at Washington University School of Medicine.
From undergrad to medical school to a P.H.D. and then a fellowship at Washington University, Dr. Salles has spent nearly half her life training to help others. Now at 38, she is trying to help herself and the future she dreamed of.
It’s a similar story for Danielle Frueh, 34. She has been a nurse since 2006.
“Some days it was kind of challenging working in that area when you’re helping a mom deliver and you’re there in that time of joy, and that’s not where I was personally. It’s hard,” said Frueh.
That’s why both are turning to egg freezing. As an elective procedure, it’s becoming more and more popular. It’s still relatively new. It was only declassified as experimental in 2012.
At Vios Fertility Institute in Swansea, they are seeing many more women looking into the procedure.
Dr. Amber Cooper works at Vios. She says they are seeing a big increase in patients looking into egg freezing.
“If those eggs are frozen before 35, success rates and transfers can be 60, 70, 80, percent,” said Dr. Cooper.
It starts with 8-10 days of injections of hormones. Then egg retrieval is completed under general anesthesia. Eggs are frozen within an hour of the procedure.
For years, most women turned to egg freezing in their late 30’s to early 40's. But those numbers are going down as women are doing it as an insurance policy and less as a last resort.
“Everyone around me has these beautiful families. I think that was why I dragged my feet even more which was to my detriment,” said Dr. Salles.
She said like many women, she felt ashamed that she couldn’t create a family in the traditional way.
“I think part of that was not wanting to acknowledge to myself what I perceived as a failure,” she explained.
For Frueh, she knew she didn’t want to wait any longer. She did two cycles of egg freezing and now has 20 eggs. She hopes she will still be able to have a baby in the traditional way, but if not, she has a back-up plan.
“You’re protecting the choice to have children at a later age, it’s never a guarantee but it’s a very powerful thing,” said Dr. Cooper.
But the process isn’t cheap. It costs upwards of $10,000 per egg freezing cycle, plus more for medication and storage of the eggs. Some companies like Apple and Facebook pay for the procedure but for most women, the cost alone makes it unrealistic. It is also a cost that won’t guarantee a family.
The American Society for Reproductive Medicine says the research and data are incomplete. Researchers warn “it may give women and couples a false sense about their ability to have children in the future.”
That’s why Dr. Cooper is quick to say it is not a guarantee but an opportunity for a women to take control of her life.
Dr. Salles wishes she had someone to give her that advice earlier in her career. She wrote an article for Time Magazine with the headline “I spent my fertile years training to be a surgeon. Now it might be too late for me to have a baby.”
She has undergone two cycles to try to freeze her eggs. They weren’t successful. But she’s going to try a third cycle.
“At the end of the day I hope to have a long career, I hope to retire and then is anyone going to remember the paper I published? I mean maybe? But they’re not going to come hold my hand because I wrote a great paper. Family I think is what matters to most of us.”
