ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Summer travel is taking off ahead of Memorial Day as more and more destinations require a negative COVID test to enter. A negative COVID test is also required for international travelers returning to the United States.
Meghan and Tanner Murray just got married over the weekend and are looking forward to their honeymoon in Hawaii. Murray said after extensive research, she realized she'll be required to take a COVID test.
“You have to have a negative COVID test within 72 hours of leaving," said Murray. “We’re fully vaccinated, but there’s always that feeling of what if that comes back positive."
It's an extra hoop many travelers are having to jump through as summer travel takes off. TSA at Lambert International Airport hit 90,000 passengers last week for the first time in over a year.
“The number one question we get is, 'If I’m gonna fly and go somewhere, do I need to be tested?' and those are patients we’re testing," said Tony Caskey, Chief Operating Officer for Total Access Urgent Care.
Caskey said the 27 TAUC locations across the St. Louis area are running about 4,500 COVID tests per week. About two-thirds of those tests are travel-related, he said.
"We're still seeing just under six percent positivity rate, which is a little higher than the national average," said Caskey.
Murray said her best advice is to plan ahead so you're not caught off guard when you get to the airport and don't be afraid to ask questions.
“It’s a bummer and it’s frustrating because it’s another thing to worry about but I totally understand that to be safe this is what we have to do," said Murray.
You can learn more information about COVID travel requirements through the CDC's website.
