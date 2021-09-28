ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A Moped driver died after a Monday afternoon crash in St. Louis.
Just before 3:30 p.m., a Moped crashed into a car that was turning from eastbound Arsenal onto northbound Ivanhoe. At the scene, the 60-year-old Moped driver was talking with officers and did not appear to have suffered critical injuries. When the driver was taken to the hospital, his condition worsened, and he succumbed to his injuries. His name has not been released.
Accident reconstruction was not called to investigate because the man did not appear to have suffered fatal injuries at the time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.