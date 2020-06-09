ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Moonrise Hotel in the Delmar Loop is back open with a new tool to maintain social distancing.
Guests can check into their rooms without stopping at the front desk.
The new touchless system also allows guests to reserve, pay and check out all using their smart phones. It's an idea the hotel was thinking of adding even before the pandemic hit.
"We started the process in December and then when this Covid hit and the health concerns with it we decided to step it up and add another factor which is the mobile payment portion of it along with the mobile keys," said General Manager Jake Westcott.
When guests check out of their rooms, they will be left empty for two days before housekeeping services them. After being cleaned, the rooms will remain empty for another day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.