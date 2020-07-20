Moonlight Ramble postponed due to weather concerns

Moonlight Ramble bike ride (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the in-person version of the Moonlight Ramble will be canceled this year, organizers said.

Instead, the bike race will be held virtually.

Monday, organizers said participants can take a general ride on their own or take on the "Moonlight Ramble Daylight Edition Century," in which riders can ride when and where they want, and in as many sessions as needed to reach 100 miles.

Registration for the 56th annual event started Monday.  You can register or buy tickets by clicking here.

The race was previously canceled in 2018.

