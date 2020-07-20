ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the in-person version of the Moonlight Ramble will be canceled this year, organizers said.
Instead, the bike race will be held virtually.
Monday, organizers said participants can take a general ride on their own or take on the "Moonlight Ramble Daylight Edition Century," in which riders can ride when and where they want, and in as many sessions as needed to reach 100 miles.
Registration for the 56th annual event started Monday. You can register or buy tickets by clicking here.
The race was previously canceled in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.