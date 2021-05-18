ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A year after being virtual to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Moonlight Ramble is returning to the streets of St. Louis.

The bike ride event will be held on August 21 and will officially begin at 10:00 p.m. Registration is officially open. Information on registration can be found here.

The race was previously canceled in 2018 and postponed several times in 2017.