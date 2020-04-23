ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Moolah Theatre, one of St. Louis' most unique places to see a movie, will not reopen after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
Officials with the Moolah Theatre & Lounge announced they will be closing for good in a Facebook post Wednesday.
"It is with great sadness that we will not be reopening The Moolah once the [COVID-19] ban is lifted," the group said on Facebook. "It has been a successful 15 years and as they say ... all good things must come to an end."
St. Louis Cinemas, which operates the Moolah said its other theaters, the Chase Park Plaza and MX in downtown will remain open.
