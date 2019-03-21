MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - From clowns to acrobats to a hula hoops sensation, it was a carnival atmosphere inside the Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital on Thursday morning.
The Moolah Shrine Circus brought a variety of its acts, free of charge, to entertain patients such as Faith Skaggs, 18, who was in a serious car accident right before Christmas.
“I don’t remember the accident,” said Faith. “I thought it (the circus) was awesome, the tight rope walking and everything awesome, the acrobats.”
Her mother Amanda Alvey says Faith suffered other injuries that have her in a wheelchair for now. She is at Ranken Jordan because it helps children with complex medical needs transition from the hospital to home.
“We give kids the best possible chance for recovery, one of the ways we do that is through fun and play,” said Brett Moor with Ranken Jordan.
The circus was brief break from therapy and rehabilitation that brought out smiles and a lot of laughter.
The Moolah Shrine Circus is performing a number of shows at the Family Arena in St. Charles through Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.